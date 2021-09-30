On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 8:45 am
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed concern Thursday about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded.

STA Director Bojan Veselinovic resigned saying that the draft contract would damage the agency.

“I will never participate in the trampling of journalistic autonomy,” he said in a statement.

The government has provided no funds to the agency so far this year, according to the European Commission.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has long been under scrutiny for keeping a stranglehold on STA. He insists that much of Slovenia’s media is biased against him, but he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall.

“We regret and follow with concern the latest deterioration of the situation,” commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters. He said the EU’s executive branch has “repeatedly expressed our serious concerns” about the need for the government to ensure STA’s funding and independence.

“We urge the Slovenian authorities, the Slovenian government, to take decisive action to stop and reverse the current trend. The developments show, unfortunately once again, the need for EU legislation to protect media freedom and pluralism,” Wigand said.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova wrote to Slovenia’s culture minister last week demanding to know how and when the agency would be funded.

“Such a situation presents major risks for media freedom and media pluralism in Slovenia, and consequently in the EU,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time