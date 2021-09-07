On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EU to seek daily fines against Poland over justice concerns

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 5:56 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will request that Europe’s top court impose daily fines on Poland for failing to take action to protect the independence of the country’s justice system

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said Tuesday that it wants the European Court of Justice to “impose financial penalties on Poland to ensure compliance” with a previous legal ruling.

The commission said it wants the Luxembourg-based court to impose “a daily penalty” on Poland until it acts to improve the functioning of the Polish Supreme Court and suspends new laws deemed to undermine judicial independence.

