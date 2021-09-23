On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

September 23, 2021 6:29 pm
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer for Carles Puigdemont says the former Catalan leader has been detained in Sardinia, Italy.

Gonzalo Boye confirmed to the Associated Press that Puigdemont was detained on Thursday.

Boye wrote on Twitter than the former Catalan president, wanted by Spain for his role in an unauthorized referendum for independence, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019.

