German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 4:17 pm
BERLIN (AP) — A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on a bus. Police later said they arrested the suspect.

Apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still on board the vehicle Tuesday evening, the dpa news agency reported. All other passengers were out of the bus and on the side of the highway.

A police negotiating team was deployed and the A9 highway was closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, south of Nuremberg in Bavaria.

Police moved in late Tuesday evening and arrested a suspect. They couldn’t immediately say whether anyone was hurt in the process, and said on Twitter that no weapon was immediately found — though the bus was still being searched.

