N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
September 11, 2021 3:24 pm
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week.

People marched in silence through central Tetovo and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also placed a wreath and flowers at the site.

The fire broke out late Wednesday, destroying the facility within a few minutes, killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives. Twelve people were also injured. The blaze is believed to have started by accident, although an investigation is still underway.

Nineteen field hospitals, funded by a World Bank loan, have been set up across North Macedonia over the past year to tackle surging coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds.

