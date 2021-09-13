On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Norway’s center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 3:20 pm
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats.

The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes