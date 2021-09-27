On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Police swoop on Balkan cartel’s European ‘cocaine pipeline’

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 10:31 am
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Law enforcement agencies from eight European countries pounced on a Balkan crime organization allegedly running the continent’s largest cocaine distribution network, making 61 arrests and seizing more than four metric tons (4.4 tons) of the drug, authorities said Monday.

Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said the cartel set up a “cocaine pipeline” from South America to Spain and other European countries. It was “flooding Europe with cocaine,” Europol said in a statement.

The coordinated international operation involved crime-fighting agencies from Spain, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Colombia, according to Spanish police. The investigation also took police to Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The smuggling gang was made up mostly of eastern Europeans, including what Europol said were two “high-value targets.”

The gang included members of paramilitary units and was “one of the most important criminal organizations operating in Europe,” Spanish police said. It allegedly was also involved in robberies, money laundering, extorsion and kidnapping.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

In Colombia, the gang was involved in transfers of soccer players between clubs to launder their illicit drug gains.

The operation began in 2018 and culminated in the arrests in March and May. Europol didn’t immediately answer questions about why news of the operation was being announced months later.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble snapshot of "Molten Ring" galaxy prompts new research