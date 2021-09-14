On Air: America in the Morning
World News

Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 5:29 am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – he received his second shot in April.

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “of course, yes.”

Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

