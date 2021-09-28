On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:17 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die” walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie’s world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d would get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: “It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I’m good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

Health care workers and members of Britain’s armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday’s premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept.30.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island