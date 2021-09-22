On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide’s car

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:42 am
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country’s president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver.

The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Authorities said Shefir was not hurt, but did not clarify if he was in the car at the time of the shooting in a village on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

No arrests have been made.

