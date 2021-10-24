On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 8:18 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — A small boat transporting 24 migrants was rescued Wednesday from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of Zeebrugge, according to the governor of Belgium’s West Flanders province.

Carl Decaluwé told The Associated Press that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition.

The Belgian air force said it sent an helicopter to the scene after receiving a distress call and a medic boarded the shipwrecked boat close to an offshore wind farm area. The air force said the Belgian Navy also provided assistance.

Decaluwé said five migrants were airlifted to safety, with the 19 others transported back to land by boat. He said authorities had yet to determine where the migrants came from.

—-

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

