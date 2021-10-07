On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 6:00 am
DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

