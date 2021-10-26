Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Ex-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 1:36 am
< a min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A Seoul hospital says former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo has died. He was 88.

The Seoul National University Hospital said Roh died on Tuesday while being treated for an illness. It gave no further details.

Roh led an army division into Seoul in support of the 1979 military coup that that made his army friend Chun Doo-hwan president. The coup and a subsequent military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980 are two of the darkest chapters in South Korea’s modern history.

Massive pro-democracy uprisings in 1987 forced Roh and Chun to accept a direct presidential vote. Roh eventually won the presidential election later in 1987.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

After leaving office, Roh admitted amassing a fortune in kickbacks and went to prison. He was pardoned in a bid for national reconciliation and spent his later years out of the public eye.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars