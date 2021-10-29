On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 2:11 pm
< a min read
      

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — An explosion at a fuel station killed at least four people and injured six others in southern Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The explosion in Karachi was the result of short circuiting inside a room where the electric system is controlled, according to Nasir Aftab, who is deputy-inspector general for the city’s police. Broken glass hit customers who were waiting their turn to get fuel, he said.

Aftab said the blast was not sabotage, but officers were still investigating.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are rare.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore