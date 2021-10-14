On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 12:29 pm
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country’s authoritarian leader.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia, all three EU nations that border Belarus.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

“Every day, hundreds of desperate people arrive at the airport in Minsk. Lukashenko is luring them with false promises to send them on a dangerous and illegal journey into the EU,” Maas was quoted as telling Bild. “The airlines that carry these people make themselves into helpers of the rulers in Minsk.”

Maas didn’t single out any airline by name. But he said that “these companies must ask themselves whether they want to be part of an unscrupulous international smuggling ring under Lukashenko’s leadership — and what consequences this can have for them.”

He said that the matter will be discussed at a meeting Monday of EU foreign ministers.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message