On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 9:53 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A company of the German military’s honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.

The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice” while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin. He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy.

The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.

The ministry spokesman didn’t give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company.

German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest