On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 9:47 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported. The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn’t immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from. There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing