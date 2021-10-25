On Air: Business of Government Hour
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

Associated Press
October 25, 2021 8:36 am
< a min read
      

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday’s bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government.

Local detectives are still investigating the incident, which raises concern that extremists are gaining a foothold in this relatively peaceful East African country and making it a target for their violent attacks.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled in a busy suburb of Kampala late Saturday and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government had updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in Uganda.

