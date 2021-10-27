On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Kosovo sanctions 7 people, 1 company for links to Hezbollah

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 11:15 am
< a min read
      

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Wednesday sanctioned seven local businessmen and a company for links with Lebanon’s military group Hezbollah.

The decision was in line with sanctions the U.S. imposed on Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite faction that holds seats in Lebanon’s Parliament.

A statement said that seven people and the AID Properties company had their assets frozen. The seven can neither leave the country nor receive money from other individuals or companies from Kosovo.

Neither Lebanon nor Palestine recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

        Insight by Carahsoft: During this webinar executives from the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Department, Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Defense, Microsoft and Saviynt will discuss how their agencies are modernizing identity management through an agile, data-focused approach.

Kosovo established diplomatic ties with Israel earlier this year following a Kosovo-Serbia summit held at the White House in Sept. 2020. A month later it opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the first European country and a Muslim-majority one to do that, following the U.S. and Guatemala. Most international embassies are in Tel Aviv.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan, announces ship’s sailors of the year