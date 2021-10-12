Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the Greek island of Crete, three weeks after another temblor killed a man on the island and damaged hundreds of buildings.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake that struck Tuesday morning had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred undersea off the eastern coast of the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.