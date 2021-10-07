On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 10:14 am
1 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.

The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.

The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland’s Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland’s legal order.

The court opened the case in July on a motion earlier this year from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review after the EU court ruled that the bloc’s law takes precedence over Poland’s law. The verdict regarded the procedure of judicial appointments under Poland’s current right-wing government.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The EU court’s decision came amid a larger dispute over deep changes the governing Law and Justice party initiated to the Polish court system; the EU views the changes as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

The Constitutional Tribunal itself is seen by the EU as illegitimate due to the political influence of Poland’s governing party on the appointment of some of its judges. Many of them are government loyalists — including the court’s president, Judge Julia Przylebska, who is heading the panel in the current case.

Poland’s government insists that the justice system and the judiciary are the sole purview of EU member nations and not the EU.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks