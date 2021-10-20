Trending:
Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria capital, killing 13

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 1:31 am
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops in the Syrian capital Damascus early Wednesday, killing 13 people and wounding others, state TV reported.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs that were once held by insurgents.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

