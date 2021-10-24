Trending:
Sudanese gov’t officials detained; group sees apparent coup

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 11:33 pm
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials on Monday, as the Sudanese Professionals’ Association has called on people to take to the street to counter an apparent military coup.

The association, Sudan’s main pro-democratic political group, also said there were internet and phone signal outages in the country. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The arrests comes after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled autocratic former ruler Omar al-Bashir in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

