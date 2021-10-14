On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 6:43 am
1 min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — If all you ask is for a simple thanks in return for not littering, this is the trash can for you.

A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem this week applauds those who use it. Drop a piece of trash in, and a recording of a child’s voice says “Thank you very much!”

It’s part of an initiative by local residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighborhood of the city. Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it’s also a congested modern city of nearly 1 million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.

The trash cans, which also have popped up in some European cities, are equipped with solar panels, sensors and a device that expresses appreciation in a variety of voices when anything is dropped in.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

“Our neighborhood is dirty and and we want to make a difference,” said Talya Tomer, a local resident and street artist. “We want to have clean, clean streets that look nice and are nice to walk in.”

In keeping with the Jewish Sabbath, a volunteer switches the device off every Friday at sundown.

Similar bins that speak or make funny noises have been deployed in London, Berlin and other cities to discourage littering.

The Jerusalem municipality is offering support for such initiatives in order to improve the appearance of the city.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message