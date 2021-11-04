On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 10:24 am
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four Afghan journalists threatened by the Taliban regime arrived Wednesday in North Macedonia where they are being given temporary shelter, authorities said.

The four are TV and radio journalists who had worked for local media, and correspondents for foreign media outlets, North Macedonia’s government said in a press statement.

North Macedonia offered a temporarily residence for them, at the request of international media associations, until they leave for other countries.

They will be housed in the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia is playing an active role in a major humanitarian operation to help Afghans who are seen as being in danger from the Taliban.

There are currently 534 Afghan evacuees in North Macedonia. Another 85 have left the country to take up permanent residence in France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and the United States.

