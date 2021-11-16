Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion.

The European plane maker’s order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales. Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation. The show in Dubai typically sees a stream of order and product announcements.

The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two major manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.