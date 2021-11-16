Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 3:07 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft and a further option of up to five new planes from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion.

The European plane maker’s order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales. Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation. The show in Dubai typically sees a stream of order and product announcements.

The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two major manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn