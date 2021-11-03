On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 6:23 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since Sept. 19.

Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday.

All flights to and from the island have been canceled because of the falling ash, according to Spain’s national airport authority.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Around 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam