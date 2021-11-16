Trending:
China, US to ease restrictions on each other’s media workers

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 8:51 pm
BEIJING (AP) — China says it and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other’s media workers. The announcement in the official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Limits on media workers have fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year.

