EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 6:54 am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.

It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.

The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”

