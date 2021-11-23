Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

COLOMBO (AP) — A navy spokesperson says a ferry capsized Tuesday in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people.

Twelve people have been rescued, navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva said. The number of people on board the ferry wasn’t immediately clear.

Four children were among the dead, according to a policeman and a hospital worker who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The ferry was traveling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country’s eastern coast and about 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo, the navy spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.