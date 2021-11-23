Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

KRISHAN FRANCIS
November 23, 2021 1:36 am
< a min read
      

COLOMBO (AP) — A navy spokesperson says a ferry capsized Tuesday in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people.

Twelve people have been rescued, navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva said. The number of people on board the ferry wasn’t immediately clear.

Four children were among the dead, according to a policeman and a hospital worker who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The ferry was traveling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country’s eastern coast and about 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo, the navy spokesperson said.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components