On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Guinea to vaccinate children against COVID-19 in capital

BOUBACAR DIALLO
November 10, 2021 9:21 am
1 min read
      

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea will begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 in the capital to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the West African nation, the health ministry said.

The youth vaccinations will start Thursday in Conakry, said officials.

Guinea received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in late October and early November, the National Agency for Health Security said in a statement. It did not specify how many doses were delivered or where they came from, but said they would be used to begin the youth vaccination campaign.

Guinea is the first West African nation to announce vaccinations for this age group, while countries such as South Africa and Morocco in other regions of the continent have already begun youth vaccinations.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Guinea has purchased vaccines from China and Russia and also received more than 194,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Guinea has administered more than 2.2 million vaccines against COVID-19, meaning about 5.6% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guinea has had more than 30,700 cases of COVID-19 including 387, deaths, according to Guinea’s Agency for Health Security.

___

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest