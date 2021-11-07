On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 11:16 am
< a min read
      

VIENNA (AP) — A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.

Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.

The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening.

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week