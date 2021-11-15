On Air: America in the Morning
Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN
November 15, 2021 4:43 am
KABUL (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s blast.

The explosion came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another district of western Kabul dominated by members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group. At least one person was killed — identified by colleagues as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV — and five people wounded. The Islamic State group said in a statement late Sunday that it carried out the attack and that it was targeting Shiites.

IS has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially Hazaras.

