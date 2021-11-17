On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Taliban official: Explosion kills one in Kabul

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 8:00 am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.

