Ukraine COVID-19 deaths hit record amid low vaccination rate

The Associated Press
November 6, 2021 11:41 am
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s health ministry on Saturday reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19.

Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country’s underfunded medical system under severe strain.

The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday.

Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.

In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kyiv to decry the new restrictions.

Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.

Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and infections.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

