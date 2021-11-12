US sanctions Eritrea’s military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war.

A Treasury Department statement cited the “continued role” they play in the war that has killed thousands. Ethiopia’s government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses, but then denied the soldiers were there for months.

The U.S. statement notes “numerous reports of looting, sexual assault, killing civilians, and blocking humanitarian aid” by the Eritrean forces.

The Treasury Department also warned that “if there is not tangible progress toward a cessation of hostilities.,” it was ready to sanction others, including Ethiopia’s federal government and the rival Tigray forces who long dominated the national government before a political falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

There was no immediate comment from Eritrea, which human rights groups have described as one of the world’s most repressive nations.

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Eritrea’s presence in Ethiopia is “posing a significant obstacle to a cessation of hostilities, and threatening the integrity of the Ethiopian state.” He called again for Eritrean soldiers to withdraw immediately.

Blinken said the U.S. was not imposing sanctions on Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray forces “to allow time and space” to see if efforts by African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo to urge them into talks without preconditions make progress.

Without “meaningful progress,” Blinken said, such sanctions could be imposed.

The sanctions involving Eritrea imposed Friday also targeted Abraha Kassa Nemariam, the head of the Eritrean National Security Office; Hidri Trust, the holding company of the ruling party’s business enterprises; the Red Sea Trading Corporation, which managed the ruling party’s financial interests; and the corporation’s chief executive, Hagos Ghebrehiwet W. Kidan.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.