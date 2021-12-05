On Air: Federal News Network program
5 bodies found in house just outside Berlin

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 9:59 am
BERLIN (AP) — Five bodies with gunshot and stabbing wounds were found Saturday in a house just outside Berlin, German authorities said. The victims included three children.

Officers found the bodies in the Senzig district of Koenigs Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin, after witnesses reported seeing dead people in the building, prosecutors and police said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe the victims — two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, 8 and 4, all of whom lived in the house — were killed. They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.

