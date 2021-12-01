On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Construction site blast in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 7:54 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — An explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday injured three people, one of them seriously, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the blast at the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station, after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play, news agency dpa reported.

The site is located on the approach to Munich’s central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany’s busiest, were suspended.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony