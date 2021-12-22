On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 5:53 am
< a min read
      

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand at the end of a three-day presentation of evidence. The suspects are being tried in absentia.

