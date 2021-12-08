On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

France: Arrested man not the suspect in Khashoggi’s murder

THOMAS ADAMSON
December 8, 2021 8:27 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — French authorities announced Wednesday that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport for allegedly being linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified.

The Paris General Prosecutor’s office issued a short statement Wednesday after over 24 hours of checks, saying that the man arrested Tuesday was not the Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi, who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant.

“The (arrest) warrant does not apply to him,” the statement said, without elaborating.

French media reported that the mix-up was related to the fact that the detained man had an identical name to al-Otaibi.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning at the latest, but he will likely be released before.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris always maintained that it was a case of mistaken identity, and the arrested man “had nothing to do with the case in question.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights