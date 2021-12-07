On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

German convicted of castrating men on his kitchen table

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 8:23 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a 67-year-old electrician of aggravated, dangerous and simple assault for removing the testicles of several men at their request, causing one person to die, the dpa news agency reported Tuesday.

A Munich regional court sentenced the man to eight years and six months in prison. The defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, had initially also been charged with murder by omission but prosecutors later dropped that charge.

The defendant had admitted during the trial to offering “castrations” on sado-masochistic websites and said several men paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles, dpa reported.

During the trial, the man had told the court that he performing these operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, according to dpa.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The defendant told the court that he castrated or partially amputated the genitals of eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man’s body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors had demanded eleven years in prison for aggravated and dangerous bodily injury. The defendant’s lawyers had asked the court to sentence him to no more than seven years.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights