World News

Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 3:39 am
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s air force says an army helicopter carrying the country’s military chief has crashed in southern Tamil Nadu state.

The air force did not say whether Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was injured in the accident.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said three injured people were taken to a hospital.

Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.

Rawat is the most senior official in the Indian military. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry. He assumed the newly created post last year after retiring as army chief.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

