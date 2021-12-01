On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Iceland police say homemade bomb found in Reykjavik dumpster

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 9:24 am
< a min read
      

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Three men were arrested after a homemade bomb was found in a residential neighborhood of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, police said Wednesday.

The explosives were discovered Tuesday in a dumpster near an apartment building that houses the U.S. ambassador’s residence, but the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police force said “there is no evidence to suggest that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign country.”

Police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third was released.

Police did not offer any details on the explosives, or how they were discovered, but said the investigation was continuing.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

The United States Embassy in Reykjavik has been without an ambassador since President Joe Biden took office in January. Last year the embassy purchased a 5,300 square foot (500-square meter) villa in downtown Reykjavik that is set to become an ambassadorial residence.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony