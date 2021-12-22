Libya parliament says ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday that it has become impossible to hold a long-waited presidential vote in two days as scheduled.

The widely expected announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay.

The country’s election commission had failed to name a final list of candidates, and it disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.