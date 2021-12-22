Trending:
Libya parliament says ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote

Associated Press
December 22, 2021 3:11 am
CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday that it has become impossible to hold a long-waited presidential vote in two days as scheduled.

The widely expected announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay.

The country’s election commission had failed to name a final list of candidates, and it disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday.

