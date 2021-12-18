Trending:
Moderate earthquake shakes Milan; no reports of injuries

The Associated Press
December 18, 2021 6:37 am
ROME (AP) — A moderate earthquake rattled Italy’s financial capital of Milan on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Italy’s Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said the quake had a preliminary magnitude between 4.3 and 4.8. It struck at 11:34 a.m. (1034 GMT; 5:34 a.m. EST) in the province of Bergamo.

Italy’s fire department tweeted that “at the moment no reports of damage or requests for rescue” had arrived in its operations center.

