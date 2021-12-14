On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 7:16 am
< a min read
      

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” he tweeted.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting information.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.

“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
12|13 The Technology General Manager Agenda:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas swears in Chris Magnus as the new Customs and Border Protection commisioner