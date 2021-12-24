Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 10:24 am
DEC 17 – 23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

