LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.

Johnson’s office says a healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday.

The baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships.

