Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Advocacy group: Internet down across Yemen after airstrike

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 8:16 pm
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen lost its connection to the internet nationwide early Friday after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, an advocacy group said.

NetBlocks.org said the connection dropped out around 3 a.m. local.

It said Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following airstrike on (a) telecom building.”

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, acknowledged carrying out “accurate airstrikes to destroy the capabilities of the militia” around Hodeida’s port. It did not immediately acknowledge striking a telecommunication target as NetBlocks described.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference