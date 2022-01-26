On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Croatia announces deal to buy US Bradley fighting vehicles

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:46 am
1 min read
      

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has reached an agreement with the United States to buy 89 Bradley vehicles as part of cooperation with Washington and plans as a member of NATO to form an infantry brigade, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday.

Croatia’s government is expected to formally endorse the $196 million (173 million-euro) deal at a session on Thursday. Plenkovic said the price includes an American donation of $51 million (45 million euros).

“This is a confirmation of good cooperation and I believe that in this way, we have added another piece to the mosaic of our cooperation,” Plenkovic told reporters. “The Croatian army will achieve a new level of quality.”

Croatia has been negotiating the purchase of U.S. Bradley M2A2 infantry fighting vehicles since 2017. Croatia will receive 62 fighting vehicles, 22 vehicles for reserve parts and five training vehicles.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Plenkovic said they will starting arriving in 2023 and will be serviced in Croatia in the future.

“I think we made a good deal with the American side,” Plenkovic said.

Croatia also purchased 12 Rafale fighter jets last year from France. Croatia, which is a member of NATO and the European Union, is in a mini arms race with neighboring Russian ally Serbia amid simmering tensions in the post-war Balkan region.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea